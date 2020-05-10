MOORE
THOMAS E.
Of Philadelphia, passed away on May 4, 2020, at the age of 94. Beloved husband of Doris M. Moore (nee Scheidel) for 52 years. Tom was the caring father of Thomas E. Moore Jr. (the late Susan), Michael F. Moore (Janice), Suzanne M. Plunkett (James), and the late Linda A. Moore. Tom leaves behind an impressive legacy in his 6 grandchildren, Lauren, Shawn, Katelyn, Joseph, Sarah, and Tommy. Tom will also be greatly missed by his friend, Dot James.
Tom was everyone's favorite Bartender in Fox Chase, Phila-delphia. You could find him happily serving up cold drinks at The Railroad Inn and later at Buddy's Wagon Wheel. Tom was also a very active member of his parish, St. Cecilia Catholic Church. Tom was a proud Veteran of the Merchant Marine Corps, where he served in WWII from 1944-1945. He later joined the United States Army, where he proudly served in the Korean War from 1950-1952.
Relatives and friends are invited to reach out to the Moore and Plunkett families during this difficult time to offer a memory of Tom. Private family Memorial Services will be held for Tom. A public Mass at St. Cecilia's will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory to St. Cecilia Catholic Church (535 Rhawn St, Phila., PA 19111) or Miraculous Medal Shrine (475 E. Chelten Ave., Phila., PA 19144) would be greatly appreciated.www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 10, 2020.