THOMAS E. MOORE
MOORE
THOMAS E.
Of Philadelphia, passed away on May 4, 2020, at the age of 94. Beloved husband of Doris M. Moore (nee Scheidel) for 52 years. Tom was the caring father of Thomas E. Moore Jr. (the late Susan), Michael F. Moore (Janice), Suzanne M. Plunkett (James), and the late Linda A. Moore. Tom leaves behind an impressive legacy in his 6 grandchildren, Lauren, Shawn, Katelyn, Joseph, Sarah, and Tommy. Tom will also be greatly missed by his friend, Dot James.
Tom was everyone's favorite Bartender in Fox Chase, Phila-delphia. You could find him happily serving up cold drinks at The Railroad Inn and later at Buddy's Wagon Wheel. Tom was also a very active member of his parish, St. Cecilia Catholic Church. Tom was a proud Veteran of the Merchant Marine Corps, where he served in WWII from 1944-1945. He later joined the United States Army, where he proudly served in the Korean War from 1950-1952.
Relatives and friends are invited to reach out to the Moore and Plunkett families during this difficult time to offer a memory of Tom. Private family Memorial Services will be held for Tom. A public Mass at St. Cecilia's will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory to St. Cecilia Catholic Church (535 Rhawn St, Phila., PA 19111) or Miraculous Medal Shrine (475 E. Chelten Ave., Phila., PA 19144) would be greatly appreciated.www.lifecelebration.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
St. Cecilia Catholic Church
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Dean-Geitner-Givnish Funeral Homes Inc
7900 Oxford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 745-1006
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
May 9, 2020
One of the GOOD guys, Rest in Peace, Mr Moore. Thoughts to Tom and Micheal and Friends.
Bill Guldin
Friend
May 8, 2020
Cherishing all the wonderful memories of a special uncle. Loved his kindness and humor and the love he had for his family.
Thought and prayers to the family. ❤
Chris Moore
Family
May 7, 2020
Such a wonderful tribute to a great man. I'll always remember Mr. Moore as laughing and smiling all the time. The world lost a good hearted man. Condolences to the entire Moore family. May he Rest In Peace ❤
Joan Ucci
Family Friend
May 7, 2020
We will miss you, Uncle Tom.
Joanne Moore
Family
May 7, 2020
Have such wonderful memories with Uncle Tom, coming to their house on the holidays and family celebrations and having them at my house spending time together enjoying watching him and my father talking about the old days. We love you Uncle Tom
Donna Tatum
Family
