THOMAS E. MORRIN

THOMAS E. MORRIN Notice
MORRIN
THOMAS E.
April 23, 2020, formerly of Mayfair. A Naval veteran of WWII and 43 year employee of Rohm & Haas. Beloved husband of the late Claire B. (nee Bell). Devoted father of Thomas W. Morrin, Christopher P. (the late Loretta) Morrin, Linda M. (Tom) Hewitt and Lori A. (Herb) McMahon. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Int. private. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions in Thomas' name may be made to AMVETS National Service Foundation, 4647 Forbes Blvd., Lanham, MD 20706,
AMVETSNSF.org/donations

MANNAL FUNERAL HOME

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 26, 2020
