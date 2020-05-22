THOMAS EDWARD HAGENBACH
Age 91, of Drexel Hill, passed on May 19, 2020 after a long illness. Tom was a proud alumnus of West Catholic High School Class of 1946 and St. Joseph's University Class of 1950. He was a U.S. Army veteran and accountant for RCA Corporation for over 30 years, retiring in 1988. He was a man of great faith and an active member of St. Dorothy Parish for over 65 years. His dry wit and puns endeared him to all. Tom is predeceased by his loving wife, Julia (nee Kennedy), daughter Mary and brother, Rev. George. He is survived by his sister, Sr. Nancy Hagenbach, SHCJ, his children Joseph (Kim), Theresa (Robert) White, Thomas J. (Teresa) and Ann (Peter) Bloss. He was blessed with 13 grand-children Mary, Julia (Sean), Helen, Tim, Natalie, James, Patrick, Joseph, Bobby, Matthew (Abby), Nicholas, Tommy, John. Due to the ongoing pandemic, funeral arrangements and interment will be private. Contributions in Tom's memory can be made to Providence Center, 2557 N. 5th St., Philadelphia, PA 19133.RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ruffenach Funeral Home
4900 Township Line Rd
Drexel Hill, PA 19026
(610) 789-4448
