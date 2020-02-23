Home

Anton B. Urban Funeral Home
1111 S. Bethlehem Pike
Ambler, PA 19002
(215) 646-8556
THOMAS F. BYRNE Jr.

THOMAS F. BYRNE Jr. Notice
BYRNE
THOMAS F., JR.


On Feb. 18, 2020, of Ambler. Beloved husband of Helen E. (nee Grimes) Byrne. Devoted father of Thomas F. (Patricia), Karen Pavlik (Edward) and Eileen Byrne. Grandfather of 6. Great-grandfather of 5.
Relatives and friends are invited to call Saturday, Feb. 29, from 9:15 to 10:45 A.M., at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 259 Forest Ave., Ambler, PA 19002, Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment private. Remembrances in his name to St. Anthony Church at the above address. Photos & Tributes may be shared at

www.UrbanFuneralHome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 23, 2020
