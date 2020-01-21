The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Visconto Funeral Home, Inc.
2031 Vista St
Philadelphia, PA 19152
(215) 637-8184
THOMAS DiGREGORIO
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Resurrection of Our Lord Church
2000 Shelmire Ave.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:30 AM
Resurrection of Our Lord Church
2000 Shelmire Ave.
View Map
THOMAS F. DiGREGORIO Jr.


1943 - 2020
THOMAS F. DiGREGORIO Jr. Notice
DiGREGORIO
THOMAS F., JR.
January 19, 2020, age 76. Former Philadelphia Police Officer. Son of the late Thomas Sr. and Victoria E. (nee Lauria). Beloved husband of Jacqueline A. (nee Salvati). Devoted father of Victoria M. Murray (David J.), Thomas J. III and Jacqui Quigley (John). Brother of James (Rose) and the late Victoria DiFrancesco. Pop Pop of David J., Maria V., Nicholas R., Jake T., Michael and Rita. Uncle of Michael (Melissa). Thomas is also survived by many cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to VIEWING Thursday, January 23rd 9:00 to 10:15 A.M. at Resurrection of Our Lord Church, 2000 Shelmire Ave. followed by 10:30 Funeral Mass. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Arrangements by

VISCONTO FUNERAL HOME www.viscontofuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 21, 2020
