|
|
EGAN
THOMAS F. JR., PHARM. D.
Passed away on April 12, 2020. He was 68 years old. Son of Ellen Egan and the late Thomas F. Egan, Sr. Beloved husband of Betty Magjuka. Proud father of Thomas F. Egan III, Elizabeth Magjuka-Egan, and Jill Magjuka-Egan. Also survived by his sisters and brothers, Suzanne Egan-Hill (George), Michael Egan (Beth), Patrick Egan (Joanna), Dennis Egan (Linnette), and Ellen Regn (David). Graduate of Camden Catholic High School ('69) and later earned his PharmD at the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy ('78). Tom lived in Gibbsboro, NJ most of his life and previously served as an elected school board member and zoning board member. Tom was proud of his pharmacy accomplishments throughout his life - especially the work he contributed through Project Hope to the Caribbean island of St. Lucia. There will be a Memorial Mass for Tom at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made in Thomas' name to The Delaware Valley Chapter of the (www.alz.org/delval)
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 16, 2020