HALPINMay 31, 2020. Husband of the late Veronica A. (nee Degres). Father of Thomas F. Halpin, Jr. (the late Carol), John P. Halpin and Helene M. Wasekanes (Dave); also survived by 10 grandchildren Nick (Amanda), Tom, Becca, Maria, Jenna, Joe, Joey, Caroline, Nettie and Michael; also survived by nieces and nephews. He was a retired Captain in The Phila. Fire Dept. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:30 A.M. at St. Martin of Tours Church, 5450 Roosevelt Blvd. where friends may call after 9:30 A.M. Int. Our Lady of Grace Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Philadelphia Firefighter Charitable Trust, 415 N.5th St., Phila., PA 19123 would be appreciated.

(JOSEPH A. QUINN INC.)