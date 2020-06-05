HALPIN
THOMAS F.
May 31, 2020. Husband of the late Veronica A. (nee Degres). Father of Thomas F. Halpin, Jr. (the late Carol), John P. Halpin and Helene M. Wasekanes (Dave); also survived by 10 grandchildren Nick (Amanda), Tom, Becca, Maria, Jenna, Joe, Joey, Caroline, Nettie and Michael; also survived by nieces and nephews. He was a retired Captain in The Phila. Fire Dept. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:30 A.M. at St. Martin of Tours Church, 5450 Roosevelt Blvd. where friends may call after 9:30 A.M. Int. Our Lady of Grace Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Philadelphia Firefighter Charitable Trust, 415 N.5th St., Phila., PA 19123 would be appreciated.
(JOSEPH A. QUINN INC.)
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 5, 2020.