More Obituaries for THOMAS MARSHALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS F. MARSHALL

THOMAS F. MARSHALL Notice
MARSHALL
THOMAS F.


On January 12, 2020, 77, died peacefully at home in Monroe, NJ. A retired trial attorney specializing in medical malpractice, he was an avid photographer of faces and the magical world around him. He traveled often to Ireland and maintained relationships with cousins in Kilnaleck, County Cavan. Raised in Bordentown, NJ, he graduated from Trenton State College, trained as a Navy pilot, and, following that service, graduated from Rutgers Law School in Camden. After working in the Attorney General's Office in Trenton, Tom moved on to private practice in South Jersey, event-ually opening his own firm.
Loving husband to Pamela Rainey Lawler; devoted father to Meghan Mazick (Mark) of Hershey, PA; Julie Blackstock (Tom) of Bernardsville, NJ; dear brother to John (Renee), Omaha, NE; Maryann Hamer (Jim), Langhorne, PA; Kathleen Heidel (William), Whiting, NJ; Carolyn Lehnhardt, Denver, CO. Adored Pop-Pop of Kevin, Chloe, Natalie, Rachel, Oliver and Lily. He is predeceased by his parents Thomas and Margaret (Carey) Marshall and his first wife of 44 years, Joanne Benson, of Willingboro, NJ.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, January 18th at the BORDENTOWN HOME FOR FUNERALS, 40 Crosswicks St., Bordentown, NJ. Visitation from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M., Memorial Service beginning at 2 P.M. Tom was a long-time supporter of Sacred Heart School in Camden, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sacred Heart School Sponsor-ship Fund, 1735 Ferry Street, Camden, NJ 08104.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 16, 2020
