|
|
BUR
THOMAS FORBES
Abington, PA, 83, died on January 19, 2020. He was born in Phila. on March 2, 1936 to Lawrence J. and Alice Bur.
Tom graduated from St. John Baptist HS in 1954. He attended LaSalle College, graduating in 1958. Tom served in the Army after college. He worked for IBM for 30 years. Tom had a passion for music, horse racing, and Philadelphia sports.
Tom was married to his wife Betsy for over 40 years before her passing in 2004. Tom is survived by his children, Brian, Anne, and Lauren, his five grandchildren, Maya, Noah, Thomas, Logan, and Gabriel; his daughter-in-law, Virginia; his sons-in-laws, Jeff and Rich; and his brother, Larry.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:30 to 4:00 P.M. on February 1st, 2020 at Parx Racing, Cotillion Room, 3001 Street Road, Bensalem, PA.
www.fitzpatrickabington.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 26, 2020