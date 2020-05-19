DR. THOMAS G. Del GIORNO Jr.
Del GIORNO
DR. THOMAS G. JR.
Passed on May 17, 2020. He was a dedicated and respected physician to the South Philadelphia Community for 30 years until his retirement.
Devoted husband of Sandra (nee Geria) Del Giorno. Brother of the late Dr. John Del Giorno. Brother-in-law of Mary Del Giorno, Leonard (Linda) Geria, Maria (Frank) Argenzio and Dr. Michael (Cathy) Geria. Loving uncle of Dr. Thomas (Julie) Del Giorno, Dr. Joseph Del Giorno, Dr. Charles (Angelee) Del Giorno, Dr. Tamara (Marc) Fisicaro, Dr. John Del Giorno, Michele (Joseph) Barry, Leonard (Kim) Geria, Stephen (Jennifer) Geria and Monica (Joey Robinson) Argenzio. Viewing Thursday 9:00 A.M. at St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. Int. private. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Monica Church would be appreciated. A memorial celebration in Dr. Del Giorno's honor will be held in the future. Please check www.stolfofuneralhome.com for a date.


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Viewing
09:00 AM
St. Monica Church
MAY
21
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Monica Church
