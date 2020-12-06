1/1
thomas g. hughes jr.
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
80 of Bonita Springs, FL passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Naples Community Hospital. Formerly of Philadelphia, PA he began wintering in Bonita Springs in 2002 before making it his permanent home in 2017. Thomas was born September 30, 1940 in Philadelphia, PA the son of the late Thomas G. and Elizabeth M. (Britt) Hughes, Sr. Mr. Hughes was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He attended Villanova University where he earned his degree in electrical engineering. Mr. Hughes worked in the banking industry as a systems analyst until 1994. He was then an independent contractor before retiring in 2001. Tom was a car enthusiast who also enjoyed doing home remodeling projects, bow hunting, and skydiving. He was a diehard fan of all Philadelphia sports teams. Survivors include his beloved wife of 28 years, Carol J. (Metz) Hughes; loving children, Michele (John) Hughes Swope of State College, PA, Thomas P. (J. Ellen) Hughes of Clayton, NC; step son, Patrick S. (Jamie) Riley of Somerdale, NJ; sisters, Bettie Iaquinto of Phoenixville, PA, Janet (John) Castrello of Pomona, NY, Rosemary (William) Campo of N. Wales, PA; and 8 cherished grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Bonita Springs and will be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tom's name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675 or to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved