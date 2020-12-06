80 of Bonita Springs, FL passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Naples Community Hospital. Formerly of Philadelphia, PA he began wintering in Bonita Springs in 2002 before making it his permanent home in 2017. Thomas was born September 30, 1940 in Philadelphia, PA the son of the late Thomas G. and Elizabeth M. (Britt) Hughes, Sr. Mr. Hughes was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He attended Villanova University where he earned his degree in electrical engineering. Mr. Hughes worked in the banking industry as a systems analyst until 1994. He was then an independent contractor before retiring in 2001. Tom was a car enthusiast who also enjoyed doing home remodeling projects, bow hunting, and skydiving. He was a diehard fan of all Philadelphia sports teams. Survivors include his beloved wife of 28 years, Carol J. (Metz) Hughes; loving children, Michele (John) Hughes Swope of State College, PA, Thomas P. (J. Ellen) Hughes of Clayton, NC; step son, Patrick S. (Jamie) Riley of Somerdale, NJ; sisters, Bettie Iaquinto of Phoenixville, PA, Janet (John) Castrello of Pomona, NY, Rosemary (William) Campo of N. Wales, PA; and 8 cherished grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Bonita Springs and will be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tom's name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675 or to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com
.