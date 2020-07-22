1/
THOMAS G. PURVIS
{ "" }
PURVIS
THOMAS G.
July 18, 2020, age 71, of Wyndmoor PA. Born in County Derry. Beloved husband of Gladys Purvis. Loving father to Elizabeth Purvis. Son of the late Elizabeth and Henry Purvis, brother to Martina, Margaret, the late Anne, Elizabeth, Harold, Jackie, Mary, Patricia, Patsy, Phyllis and Seamus.
Thomas was a member of the Gaelic Athletic Association. At this time Thomas' family would like to thank you all for your thoughts and prayers. Due to current circumstances, Thomas' services will be private. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Thomas' name may be made to the ALS Association, 1275 K Street NW, Suite 250. Washington, DC 20005.




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 22, 2020.
1 entry
July 23, 2020
To the Family: I am so sorry to hear of your lost. I am sure that you all have many wonderful memories. I know that this must be a very difficult time for you all. When you all a quite moment, please allow the God of comfort to comfort you. Please read the following passages. Psalms 94: 18,19.
L S
