PURVISTHOMAS G.
July 18, 2020, age 71, of Wyndmoor PA. Born in County Derry. Beloved husband of Gladys Purvis. Loving father to Elizabeth Purvis. Son of the late Elizabeth and Henry Purvis, brother to Martina, Margaret, the late Anne, Elizabeth, Harold, Jackie, Mary, Patricia, Patsy, Phyllis and Seamus.
Thomas was a member of the Gaelic Athletic Association. At this time Thomas' family would like to thank you all for your thoughts and prayers. Due to current circumstances, Thomas' services will be private. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Thomas' name may be made to the ALS Association, 1275 K Street NW, Suite 250. Washington, DC 20005.