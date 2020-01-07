Home

Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 644-2240
THOMAS JONES
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Paoli Presbyterian Church
225 S. Valley Rd
Paoli, PA
THOMAS H. JONES Jr.


1927 - 2020
THOMAS H. JONES Jr. Notice
JONES
THOMAS H., JR.


Age 92, died January 4, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ann Miner Jones; his 4 children, Wendy Quintrell (Tim), Deb Veneziale (John), Rich (Terri), and Dave; 7 grand-children, Greg (Leslie), Brian, Laura, Michael, Ryan (Monica), Katie, and Cullen.
Tom received Bachelor of Science degrees from both the US Merchant Marine Academy and Lehigh University. He started his career at Bethlehem Steel and retired from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection in 1996. After retirement, Tom served more than 5000 hours over 15 years volunteering at Paoli Hospital. He was a 54 year member of the Paoli Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon, elder, and trustee and a member of the church choir and counting team.
Funeral Services will be held at Paoli Presbyterian Church, 225 S. Valley Rd, Paoli, PA 19301, on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Transform Building Fund of Paoli Presbyterian Church.

www.maugergivnish.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 7, 2020
