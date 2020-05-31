BISCARDI
THOMAS J.
Age 80 of Phila. and Lancaster County passed away on May 28, 2020. Tom retired after 33 years as a Captain with the Phila. Police Department. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Beloved husband of 57 years to Geraldine Biscardi (nee Gramaglia), father of Monica Goepfert Hay (Paul), Jennifer Benitez Azzam (Fadi), and Thomas Biscardi, grandfather of Thomas and Adam. Viewing will be held on Monday June 1, 2020, 6-9 P.M. at the MARK C. TILGHMAN FUNERAL HOME, 38 N. Forklanding Rd., Maple Shade, NJ. Please wear face masks. Funeral and Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children, 3551 N. Broad St., Phila., PA 19140. For complete obituary please visit marktilghmanfuneralhome.com
THOMAS J.
Age 80 of Phila. and Lancaster County passed away on May 28, 2020. Tom retired after 33 years as a Captain with the Phila. Police Department. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Beloved husband of 57 years to Geraldine Biscardi (nee Gramaglia), father of Monica Goepfert Hay (Paul), Jennifer Benitez Azzam (Fadi), and Thomas Biscardi, grandfather of Thomas and Adam. Viewing will be held on Monday June 1, 2020, 6-9 P.M. at the MARK C. TILGHMAN FUNERAL HOME, 38 N. Forklanding Rd., Maple Shade, NJ. Please wear face masks. Funeral and Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children, 3551 N. Broad St., Phila., PA 19140. For complete obituary please visit marktilghmanfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 31, 2020.