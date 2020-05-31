THOMAS J. BISCARDI
1939 - 2020
BISCARDI
THOMAS J.
Age 80 of Phila. and Lancaster County passed away on May 28, 2020. Tom retired after 33 years as a Captain with the Phila. Police Department. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Beloved husband of 57 years to Geraldine Biscardi (nee Gramaglia), father of Monica Goepfert Hay (Paul), Jennifer Benitez Azzam (Fadi), and Thomas Biscardi, grandfather of Thomas and Adam. Viewing will be held on Monday June 1, 2020, 6-9 P.M. at the MARK C. TILGHMAN FUNERAL HOME, 38 N. Forklanding Rd., Maple Shade, NJ. Please wear face masks. Funeral and Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children, 3551 N. Broad St., Phila., PA 19140. For complete obituary please visit marktilghmanfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Viewing
06:00 - 09:00 PM
MARK C. TILGHMAN FUNERAL HOME, LLC. - Maple Shade
Funeral services provided by
MARK C. TILGHMAN FUNERAL HOME, LLC. - Maple Shade
38 N. FORKLANDING ROAD
Maple Shade, NJ 08052-2630
(856) 779-1200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
May 30, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Julia Budzichowski
Coworker
May 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Charlene (Charlead) Smith
Friend
May 30, 2020
Tom was a good and loving person and a dear friend. Our friendship
lasted over 60 years and I know he will be greatly missed. Rest In Peace
dear friend.
Jeannette Pizzi
Friend
