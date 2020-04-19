|
THOMAS J., SR.
Age 87. Retired Philadelphia Fireman and Fireboat Pilot Thomas succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, 11 April 2020. A native of Brookline, MA, he was a 1950 graduate of Brookline High School just outside of Boston, prior to entering the US Army and being deployed in Korea. For extraordinary service there as an MP Staff Sergeant, he was eventually awarded the Medal of Peace by the Republic of Korea. During his last year enlisted, he met the woman at a Ft. Dix social who would become his wife for the next 65 years. Leaving military service, marrying and moving to Phila., he became a Philadelphia Fireman in 1960. Over his 36-year tenure, he built a distinguished career being awarded numerous letters and certificates for heroism in the line of duty. During his sojourn in Chinatown's 10th and Cherry location, he became an active performer for the Phila. Fire Department Drill Team . For over ten (10) years, he and his team performed fetes with high ladders, ropes and moving through burning objects to raise money and benefit the Hero Scholarship Fund. The Fund provides scholarships for the children of fallen Philadelphia Police and Firemen. During this time, he was injured at the Shanghai Gardens Fire, 919 Race Street with severe burns to the face and arms. Recovering from his injuries, he was solicited to enter the first class of 30 Paramedics trained by the Department to augment the existing rescue squads around the City. Further progressing in his career, he became one of the City's distinguished Fireboat Pilots and was Captain of the F/B Delaware. Retiring in 1996, he became the assistant manager of the pro shop at the Willowbrook Golf Course until the golf course closed in November 2010. Afterward, he would walk his Northeast Phila. neighborhood, and at his expense, replace the American flags of neighbors at his expense when he saw a flag that was worn or torn. Being of the proud Boston Irish, his home was distinguishable with three flags flying at all times; the American flag, the Fireman's flag and the Irish Nationality flag. He is survived by his wife Dolores (nee Suder), 6 children, 13 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Phila. Hero Scholarship Fund.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 19, 2020