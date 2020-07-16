1/
THOMAS J. GAMBINO
GAMBINO
THOMAS J.
70, died after a long illness on July 10, 2020 at Univ. of PA Hospital. A resident of Broomall, PA. He is survived by his beloved wife Patricia (nee Flounders) Gambino and sons Jeff (Lisa), Jon (Chrissy), Jake and James (Donna); 6 grandchildren and brothers Fred (Nancy) and Scott (Kari) Gambino. Burial will be private. Contributions in Tom's memory are suggested to Collenbrook United Church, 5290 Township Line Rd., Drexel Hill, PA 19026 or For Pete's Sake, www.takeabreakfromcancer.org would be greatly appreciated.

www.doylestonelake.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Doyle-Stonelake Funeral Home - Lansdowne
85 East Baltimore Avenue
Lansdowne, PA 19050
610-626-3037
