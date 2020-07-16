GAMBINOTHOMAS J.
70, died after a long illness on July 10, 2020 at Univ. of PA Hospital. A resident of Broomall, PA. He is survived by his beloved wife Patricia (nee Flounders) Gambino and sons Jeff (Lisa), Jon (Chrissy), Jake and James (Donna); 6 grandchildren and brothers Fred (Nancy) and Scott (Kari) Gambino. Burial will be private. Contributions in Tom's memory are suggested to Collenbrook United Church, 5290 Township Line Rd., Drexel Hill, PA 19026 or For Pete's Sake, www.takeabreakfromcancer.org
would be greatly appreciated.
