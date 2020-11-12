74, of Pocono Pines, died unexpectedly Friday, November 6, 2020 at his home. He was the loving husband of Joanne (Gallagher) Gilmore, with whom he shared 52 years of marriage. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters: Jennifer Hornidge and her husband, James of Westwood, New Jersey; Julie Becan of Maywood, New Jersey; and Christina Radigan and her husband, Bryan of Ramsey, New Jersey; and six beloved grandchildren: Jack, Ashley, Reagan, Paige, Morgan and Brooke. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Thomas M. and Margaret (Lang) Gilmore. Thomas was President and CEO of the New Jersey Audubon Society (NJAS) for 30 years. Tom was a beloved and highly respected leader who, during his tenure, was instrumental in the passage of landmark conservation laws and the preservation of hundreds of thousands of acres of open space. A staunch advocate for bringing people closer to nature, Tom advanced environmental education through New Jersey Audubon nature centers, as well as in our schools and communities. Prior to NJAS, Thomas served as the Vice President and General Manager of the Philadelphia Zoo. Earlier in his career, in 1968 he taught at Archbishop Carroll High School in Radnor, PA. While at the school, he combined his passion for sports with mentoring and launched and coached the first-ever boys soccer team. Thomas was also an avid fly fisherman and outdoor enthusiast. After retiring in 2012, he focused his efforts on this outdoor writing having authored seven books and innumerable magazine articles. A memorial service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Gilmore's memory to the New Jersey Audubon Society, 9 Hardscrabble Road, Bernardsville, NJ 07804 or Archbishop Carroll High School, Radnor, PA 19085. BOLOCK FUNERAL HOME



