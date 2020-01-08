The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
215-482-8878
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Calvary Church
11024 Knights Rd.
Phila, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Calvary Church
11024 Knights Rd.
Phila, PA
View Map
75 yrs. old, peacefully on Jan. 7, 2020, formerly of Corpus Christi Parish. Son of the late Dorothy (nee McCarty) and John Liston, devoted and beloved brother of Joan Liston. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing in Church Saturday 9:30 A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at Our Lady of Calvary Church 11024 Knights Rd., Phila. 19154. Int. Resurrection Cem. Please send donations in Tom's name to St. Vincent de Paul Seminary (C.M.), 500 E. Chelten Ave. Phila. 19144.

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 8, 2020
