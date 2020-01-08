|
|
LISTON
THOMAS J.
75 yrs. old, peacefully on Jan. 7, 2020, formerly of Corpus Christi Parish. Son of the late Dorothy (nee McCarty) and John Liston, devoted and beloved brother of Joan Liston. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing in Church Saturday 9:30 A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at Our Lady of Calvary Church 11024 Knights Rd., Phila. 19154. Int. Resurrection Cem. Please send donations in Tom's name to St. Vincent de Paul Seminary (C.M.), 500 E. Chelten Ave. Phila. 19144.
CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY F.H. INC.
215-482-8878
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 8, 2020