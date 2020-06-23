McLAUGHLIN
THOMAS J.
92, passed away in his home, surrounded by his loving children, on June 18, 2020, after a brave battle with cancer. A Navy veteran from South Philadelphia, he worked as a milkman and owned T&K Dairies. He later moved to Aldan, Pa., and retired to Milton, Del. with his beloved wife of 69 years, Catherine.
He devotedly raised four children, who survive him: Thomas McLaughlin (Gail); Christine Clover (Ray); Valerie McLaughlin; and Kathleen Whelan (Mark). He is also survived by six grandchildren, John Heisler (Natalie), Katherine Heisler (Sean Martelli), Christine Heisler, Aubrey Whelan, Ian Whelan, and Elizabeth Whelan; and one great-grandchild, Ethan Heisler. He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine, and sister, Dolores McMullin.
Funeral 2 P.M. Wednesday, June 24, at PARSELL FUNERAL HOMES, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, Del. 19958. Burial 11 A.M. Thursday, June 25, at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, 1600 S. Sproul Road, Springfield, Pa. 19064. Donations can be sent to the American Cancer Society and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Flowers and condolences can be sent through
parsellfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 23, 2020.