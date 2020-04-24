|
MEEHAN, O.S.A.
FR. THOMAS J.
On Monday, April 20, 2020. He was a member of the Augustinian community of St. Thomas Monastery, Villanova, PA. Son of the late Thomas J. Meehan and Helen A. Johnson. He is survived by four sisters, four brothers, many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and members of his Augustinian community.
He served as a teacher and school chaplain at Austin Preparatory School in Reading, MA from 1982-1987. Fr. Meehan also served many years in parishes staffed by the Augustinians in Staten Island, NY, Troy, NY, Andover, MA and Charlotte, NC. He taught theology at Malvern Preparatory School in Malvern, PA from 2009-2018.
Information on a Memorial Mass to be celebrated at a later date will be posted on the web site for the Augustinians:
www.augustinian.org
The Augustinian Community requests that donations be made in memory of Fr. Meehan to The Augustinian Fund, Care of Sick and Elderly, P.O. Box 340, Villanova, PA 19085.
