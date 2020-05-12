THOMAS J. MEEHAN
1930 - 2020
MEEHAN
THOMAS J. JR.
1930 - 2020
Age 90, of Perkasie, Pa, formerly of Huntingdon Valley, passed away on May 8, 2020. Predeceased by his beloved wife Joan (nee McQuillen). Survived by his adoring children Marguerite (James) Johnson, Thomas (Jodi) Meehan III, Maureen (Charles) Muldoon, Paul (Michelle) Meehan and Michelle (Vincent) Talucci; 14 cherished grandchildren, James Paul (Sarah), C.J., Sean, Patrick, Erin, Meghan, Tommy, Victoria, Emily, Kieran, Conner, Trey, Ryan and Gavin; his loving siblings, Harry (Joyce) Meehan, Patricia Meehan, and the late Joseph Meehan ( Diane); 2 brother in laws, Edward and Francis McQuillen; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and interment are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Thomas's name can be made to Saint Agnes Church Memorial Fund, 445 N. Main Street, Sellersville, Pa. 18960 OR The American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Interment
