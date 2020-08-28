Of South Philadelphia, suddenly passed away on August 22, 2020, at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Constance "Chetta" (nee Welsh-Carulli) of 55 years of marriage. Devoted father of Constance "Connie" White (Jim deceased), Thomas (Rebecca), Cheryl E. Moock (Tom), Jeffrey (AnnaMarie). Loving grandfather to 16 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He is also survived by 3 sisters-in-law, 2 aunts and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Tommy served in the US Army from 1962 to 1964 as an auto-mechanic. He was a truck driver for the Philadelphia Inquirer for 21 years, he loved driving his tractor and trailer. He loved his country music and all country western movies, especially John Wayne. Tommy will be dearly missed by his family and friends. His services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to ALSAC/Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.TERRANOVA FUNERAL HOME



