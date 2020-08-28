1/1
THOMAS J. MOORE JR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share THOMAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of South Philadelphia, suddenly passed away on August 22, 2020, at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Constance "Chetta" (nee Welsh-Carulli) of 55 years of marriage. Devoted father of Constance "Connie" White (Jim deceased), Thomas (Rebecca), Cheryl E. Moock (Tom), Jeffrey (AnnaMarie). Loving grandfather to 16 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He is also survived by 3 sisters-in-law, 2 aunts and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Tommy served in the US Army from 1962 to 1964 as an auto-mechanic. He was a truck driver for the Philadelphia Inquirer for 21 years, he loved driving his tractor and trailer. He loved his country music and all country western movies, especially John Wayne. Tommy will be dearly missed by his family and friends. His services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to ALSAC/Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.TERRANOVA FUNERAL HOME

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Terranova Funeral Home
1248 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19146
(215) 467-1221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Terranova Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Terranova Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved