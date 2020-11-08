1/1
Rev. Msgr. Thomas J. Owens
1948 - 2020
71, of Conshohocken, PA, passed away on November 3, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA in 1948, he was the son of the late Thomas J., Sr. and Genevieve R. (nee Derham) Owens. Thomas was the loving brother of Genevieve Miceli (Alan), Judith Owens, Cecilia Bowers (Timothy), and Joseph P. Owens (Kristy); also survived by his nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 5:30-6:45 P.M. Sunday, November 8, 2020 at St. Matthew's Church, 219 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA 19428 followed by a Parish Funeral Mass at 7 P.M. Visitation 9-10:15 A.M. Monday at St. Matthew's Church followed by his concelebrated Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM with Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez, D.D. as the Principal Celebrant. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Matthew's Church at the address listed above would be appreciated. Arrangements by THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike Upper Darby, PA 19082, 610-449-0300. Condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
05:30 - 06:45 PM
St. Matthew's Church
NOV
8
Funeral Mass
07:00 PM
St. Matthew's Church
NOV
9
Visitation
09:00 - 10:15 AM
St. Matthew's Church
NOV
9
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Matthew's Church
