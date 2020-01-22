The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
215-482-8878
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS PERRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS J. PERRY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS J. PERRY Notice
PERRY
THOMAS J.


69, of Phila., PA, born on Oct. 15, 1950, died peacefully on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. Tom was a loving father and uncle, along with being a devoted brother and son. He had a career in the food and beverage services industry; however, his true passion was theatre and movies. Tom truly enjoyed connecting with others and will be missed by the great many people whose lives he touched. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Margaret, his brothers Ricky and Bobby, and his sister Rita. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Eric and Tracy Perry, his son Chris Sprague, his son Chris Grove, and his niece Maureen Noonan. There will be a private memorial with the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contribu-tions be made to Variety Club Camp, 2950 Potshop Road, PO Box 609, Worcester PA 19490. https://support.varietyphila.org/Donate

CLARE MCILVAINE MUNDY FH, INC.
 215- 482-8878

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now