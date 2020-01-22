|
PERRY
THOMAS J.
69, of Phila., PA, born on Oct. 15, 1950, died peacefully on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. Tom was a loving father and uncle, along with being a devoted brother and son. He had a career in the food and beverage services industry; however, his true passion was theatre and movies. Tom truly enjoyed connecting with others and will be missed by the great many people whose lives he touched. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Margaret, his brothers Ricky and Bobby, and his sister Rita. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Eric and Tracy Perry, his son Chris Sprague, his son Chris Grove, and his niece Maureen Noonan. There will be a private memorial with the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contribu-tions be made to Variety Club Camp, 2950 Potshop Road, PO Box 609, Worcester PA 19490. https://support.varietyphila.org/Donate
