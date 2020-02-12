|
PIRRING
THOMAS J., SR.
Born June 6, 1927, joined his wife of 70 years, Anna May Pirring (nee Barger), in eternal life together on February 10, 2020. A Navy Veteran of WWII, Thomas is survived by his loving sons, Thomas J. Pirring, Jr. (Monica) and Kevin J. Pirring (Mary Ellen) and four much loved grandchildren: Andrew (Cara), Kevin, Thomas (Cassandra) and Katelyn Marie.
A celebration of Thomas' life will be held on February 14, 2020, 9 to 10:15 A.M., St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave., Phila., followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Thomas' name to Little Flower Manor, 1201 Spring-field Rd, Darby, PA 19023.
BURNS FUNERAL HOME
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 12, 2020