Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
THOMAS PIRRING
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Katherine of Siena Church
9700 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Katherine of Siena Church
9700 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, IL
THOMAS J. PIRRING Sr.

THOMAS J. PIRRING Sr. Notice
PIRRING
THOMAS J., SR.
Born June 6, 1927, joined his wife of 70 years, Anna May Pirring (nee Barger), in eternal life together on February 10, 2020. A Navy Veteran of WWII, Thomas is survived by his loving sons, Thomas J. Pirring, Jr. (Monica) and Kevin J. Pirring (Mary Ellen) and four much loved grandchildren: Andrew (Cara), Kevin, Thomas (Cassandra) and Katelyn Marie.
A celebration of Thomas' life will be held on February 14, 2020, 9 to 10:15 A.M., St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave., Phila., followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Thomas' name to Little Flower Manor, 1201 Spring-field Rd, Darby, PA 19023.

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 12, 2020
