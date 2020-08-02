1/1
Age 82, of Philadelphia, passed away with his family and long-time partner of 30 years, Elaine Schock, by his side July 27, 2020. He is survived by his sons: Patrick (Lisa), Terence, Kevin, Grant, and Justin (Lisa); and was married to their mother Ellen (Gallagher) for 22 years. He will be sadly missed by his 10 grandchildren, his great grandson, his many nieces, nephews, cousins, and by all who knew him. He was well loved and will be missed by Elaine's children and grand children. He was a Friend of Bill. Tom was preceded in death by his sister Helen, and by his brothers Frank and John.