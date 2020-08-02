1/1
THOMAS J. PLUNKETT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share THOMAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PLUNKETT
THOMAS J.


Age 82, of Philadelphia, passed away with his family and long-time partner of 30 years, Elaine Schock, by his side July 27, 2020. He is survived by his sons: Patrick (Lisa), Terence, Kevin, Grant, and Justin (Lisa); and was married to their mother Ellen (Gallagher) for 22 years. He will be sadly missed by his 10 grandchildren, his great grandson, his many nieces, nephews, cousins, and by all who knew him. He was well loved and will be missed by Elaine's children and grand children. He was a Friend of Bill. Tom was preceded in death by his sister Helen, and by his brothers Frank and John.
His family is his legacy. Relatives and friends are invited to Thomas' Life Celebration Tuesday; August 4th from 9-10 A.M. at St Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave. Phila., followed by his Memorial Mass at 10 A.M. His interment will be in St. Dominic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorial contributions made in his name to https://cbttc.org. To share a thought or a memory of Thomas, please visit www.lifecelebration.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Service
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Katherine of Siena Church
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Service
10:00 AM
St. Katherine of Siena Church
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Interment
St. Dominic Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved