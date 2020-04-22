The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
THOMAS J. QUIRK Sr.

THOMAS J. QUIRK Sr. Notice
QUIRK
THOMAS J., SR.


Age 79, of Newtown Square, PA, passed peacefully at home with his family on April 20, 2020.
Beloved husband of Marcella (nee McLaughlin) Quirk for 58 years; devoted and loving father of Denise Hogan (Michael), Thomas J. Quirk, Jr. (Debra), John J. Quirk (Susan), and Stephanie Gurley (William); adoring Poppy of and adored by his 12 grandchildren: Katie, Emily, Megan, Tommy, Nicholas, Lauren, Madeline, Jack, Matthew, Michael, Colin, and Tyler and his 2 great-grand-children, Olivia and Ellie; dear brother of Carol Fish; pre-deceased by siblings, James and John Quirk.
Family and friends will be notified of his Funeral Mass at a later date.
Arr. by THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, 610-353-6300.

Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 22, 2020
