|
|
SIMCOX
THOMAS J.
On Feb. 5, 2020 of Ridley Park. Loving husband of the late Kay C. Brodley Simcox. Father of Thomas J. Simcox, Jr. (Elizabeth Weiss) and Edward P. Simcox (Lenore). Grand-father of Ed (Trish), Joe (Mary), David (Shaina) and Ryan. Great grandfather of Carter, Caine and Blake. Brother of the late Anna Mae Griffith and James J. Simcox; also survived by his best friend Rich Smith. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Tuesday, Feb. 11 at The Church of St. Madeline, 400 Morton Ave., Ridley Park where relatives and friends may call 8:45 to 9:45 A.M. Burial private. Memorial gifts to American Kidney Fund, 6110 Executive Blvd., Suite 1010, Rockville, MD 20852.
www.whiteluttrell.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 9, 2020