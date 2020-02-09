Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ridley Park, PA - Ridley Park
311 N. Swarthmore Avenue
Ridley Park, PA 19078
(610) 532-9606
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
8:45 AM - 9:45 AM
Church of St. Madeline
400 Morton Ave
Ridley Park, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of St. Madeline
400 Morton Ave
Ridley Park, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS SIMCOX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS J. SIMCOX

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS J. SIMCOX Notice
SIMCOX
THOMAS J.


On Feb. 5, 2020 of Ridley Park. Loving husband of the late Kay C. Brodley Simcox. Father of Thomas J. Simcox, Jr. (Elizabeth Weiss) and Edward P. Simcox (Lenore). Grand-father of Ed (Trish), Joe (Mary), David (Shaina) and Ryan. Great grandfather of Carter, Caine and Blake. Brother of the late Anna Mae Griffith and James J. Simcox; also survived by his best friend Rich Smith. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Tuesday, Feb. 11 at The Church of St. Madeline, 400 Morton Ave., Ridley Park where relatives and friends may call 8:45 to 9:45 A.M. Burial private. Memorial gifts to American Kidney Fund, 6110 Executive Blvd., Suite 1010, Rockville, MD 20852.

www.whiteluttrell.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -