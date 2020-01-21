The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Jacob F. Ruth Funeral Directors, Inc.
8413 Germantown Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19118-3366
215-247-9090
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
3:00 PM
The Unitarian Society of Germantown
6511 Lincoln Drive
Philadelphia, PA
THOMAS J. STAROBA

STAROBA
THOMAS J.


Age 54, of Erdenheim, PA. It is with great sorrow that we share the passing of beloved Thomas J. Staroba, Jr. on January 15, 2020. Son of Thomas Staroba, Sr. and Nancy Sloan Staroba. Father to Holly Christina and Amanda Hope Staroba; brother to Josef Staroba, Becky Staroba Niebruegge, and Sarah Staroba Adkins. Former husband of Michele Staroba Rodriguez.
Tommy was a leader in his position as branch manager for Western/Rollins Inc., Spring House , PA. He was a devoted father to Holly & Amanda; the "girls" were his life. Actually, referred to as "my girls". In addition, he was an avid outdoorsman with a deep love of nature.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, January 25th, at 3 P.M., at The Unitarian Society of Germantown, 6511 Lincoln Drive (corner of Wayne Ave.) Phila., PA 19119. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his honor to Green Peace, 702 H Street NW, Suite 300, Washington, DC 20001.

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 21, 2020
