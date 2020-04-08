Home

DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
THOMAS JOSEPH "TOM" MURRAY


1940 - 2020
THOMAS JOSEPH "TOM" MURRAY Notice
MURRAY
THOMAS "TOM" JOSEPH


Age 79, of Rehoboth Beach, DE (formally of Philadelphia, PA), died peacefully on Friday, April 3rd, 2020. Tom is survived by his sister, Kathleen (Mitchell) and his four nieces and their families. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Katherine (Brooks) and his life partner, Charlie Sweitzer. A Funeral Mass will be held privately at the St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church, W. Chester. Also, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled soon. In lieu of flowers, contributions are asked to be sent to Compassionate Care Hospice, 600 North Jackson, Suite 103, Media, PA 19063. Arr. By

DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY,
SMITH & BOYD F.H., INC.,
West Chester PA, 610-696-1181
www.DellaFH.com

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 8, 2020
