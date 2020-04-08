|
|
MURRAY
THOMAS "TOM" JOSEPH
Age 79, of Rehoboth Beach, DE (formally of Philadelphia, PA), died peacefully on Friday, April 3rd, 2020. Tom is survived by his sister, Kathleen (Mitchell) and his four nieces and their families. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Katherine (Brooks) and his life partner, Charlie Sweitzer. A Funeral Mass will be held privately at the St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church, W. Chester. Also, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled soon. In lieu of flowers, contributions are asked to be sent to Compassionate Care Hospice, 600 North Jackson, Suite 103, Media, PA 19063. Arr. By
DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY,
SMITH & BOYD F.H., INC.,
West Chester PA, 610-696-1181
www.DellaFH.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 8, 2020