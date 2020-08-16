YOUNG





76, died suddenly but peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020 at his residence in Media, Pennsylvania. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jane Hunter Young; his daughter, Sarah Young Glackin (Brian); his son, TJ Young (Tracy) and grandson, Tucker Townsend Young. He also leaves behind a brother, Alan Price Young and his family. Tom was born in Victoria, Texas on January 11, 1944 and was raised in Canadensis, Pennsylvania where he attended Barrett High School. Upon graduation, he went to Valley Forge Military College and obtained his degree in Economics from Susquehanna University. He attended the Graduate School of Credit and Financial Management at Williams College and earned additional professional accreditations at the Wharton School of Business. In his professional life, Tom was a successful banking executive for over 50 years specializing in lending and credit solutions for both large, multi-bank companies and small, family-owned businesses. In addition to his many professional accomplishments, he was well respected in his community selflessly offering his time and knowledge as a member of the board of directors for several local organizations to include: The Community Arts Center, Wallingford, Pennsylvania; the Hedgerow Theatre and the Acts Legacy Foundation. He was also an active member of the Swarthmore Presbyterian Church. An avid sportsman throughout his life, Tom cherished his family's hunting tradition and retelling a lifetime of related stories. He enjoyed golf and paddle tennis and had a passion for reading and travel (despite his trepidation with planes and bridges). Most of all Tom loved spending time with his beloved family and friends. He was a connoisseur of single malt scotch, fine wines and always the consummate host. He welcomed a good puzzle, a game of chess and just about anything that involved his 9 year old grandson, who describes his PopPop as "very smart and a great teacher". A 'Celebration of Life' will be held at a future date. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Community Arts Center, Wallingford, Pennsylvania, the Swarthmore Presbyterian Church and the Acts Legacy Foundation.



