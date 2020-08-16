1/1
THOMAS JOSEPH YOUNG
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share THOMAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
YOUNG
THOMAS JOSEPH


76, died suddenly but peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020 at his residence in Media, Pennsylvania. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jane Hunter Young; his daughter, Sarah Young Glackin (Brian); his son, TJ Young (Tracy) and grandson, Tucker Townsend Young. He also leaves behind a brother, Alan Price Young and his family. Tom was born in Victoria, Texas on January 11, 1944 and was raised in Canadensis, Pennsylvania where he attended Barrett High School. Upon graduation, he went to Valley Forge Military College and obtained his degree in Economics from Susquehanna University. He attended the Graduate School of Credit and Financial Management at Williams College and earned additional professional accreditations at the Wharton School of Business. In his professional life, Tom was a successful banking executive for over 50 years specializing in lending and credit solutions for both large, multi-bank companies and small, family-owned businesses. In addition to his many professional accomplishments, he was well respected in his community selflessly offering his time and knowledge as a member of the board of directors for several local organizations to include: The Community Arts Center, Wallingford, Pennsylvania; the Hedgerow Theatre and the Acts Legacy Foundation. He was also an active member of the Swarthmore Presbyterian Church. An avid sportsman throughout his life, Tom cherished his family's hunting tradition and retelling a lifetime of related stories. He enjoyed golf and paddle tennis and had a passion for reading and travel (despite his trepidation with planes and bridges). Most of all Tom loved spending time with his beloved family and friends. He was a connoisseur of single malt scotch, fine wines and always the consummate host. He welcomed a good puzzle, a game of chess and just about anything that involved his 9 year old grandson, who describes his PopPop as "very smart and a great teacher". A 'Celebration of Life' will be held at a future date. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Community Arts Center, Wallingford, Pennsylvania, the Swarthmore Presbyterian Church and the Acts Legacy Foundation.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cavanagh Patterson Family Funeral Homes
43 E. Baltimore Ave
Media, PA 19063
610-566-3400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cavanagh Patterson Family Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
August 13, 2020
Jane, What a shock! Pam and I share your grief. And in doing so, we bring up images of the true friend that Tom was throughout our 40 years in Rose Valley. Social, outgoing, always ready for a laugh or an idea. Whether seeing the two of you down at the Old Mill or sharing a glass at the 707 Club Dinners, the occasion always picked up when Tom joined in. Our hearts go out to you and TJ and Sarah.
Kurt & Pam Medina
Friend
August 13, 2020
Jane, Sarah and TJ, Tom was a treasured friend for some 40+ years and will be truly missed. So very sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Susan Lindsey
Family Friend
August 13, 2020
Sarah, when there are no words, know my thoughts and prayers are with you.
Liz Dawson
Friend
August 12, 2020
Sarah, TJ and Mrs. Young, my condolences on your loss, from the Tagliaterra's.
Gene Tagliaterra
Friend
August 12, 2020
A beautiful and very touching tribute to Uncle Tom. He will be missed. xoxox, Christy Luth Andrisen
Christy L. Andrisen
Family
August 12, 2020
So very sorry for the loss of this wonderful man. My deepest condolences to family, friends, all who knew and loved him. Anne Merson
Anne Merson
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved