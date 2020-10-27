1/
THOMAS KADA
Passed away on Oct. 24, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Maryella (nee Kennedy); devoted father of Thomas (Donna), Brad (Gail), Brian, Matthew, Francis (Terence) and the late David; also survived by 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wednesday 9:30 A.M., St. Albert the Great Church, 212 Welsh Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. WACKERMAN F.H.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Viewing
09:30 AM
St. Albert the Great Church
OCT
28
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Albert the Great Church
