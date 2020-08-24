They say your cousins are your first friends, and what a wonderful childhood we had- playing, swimming, beaching, cutting up. I will never forget that you had the Fishtown Wave (that perm) in high school, or how proudly you spoke of your children, your family, your mom and dad. This is a hard moment for all of our loved ones, but you have been lovingly reunited in the arms of God and our ancestors- our grandparents, my dad and brother, all of those whom you loved so dearly (though privately and quietly). You Are loved, will be missed, and your children and family will continue to go on to do great things. And now we have you as an angel on our side. Love to the Schwegel’s

Nick Krayger

Family