THOMAS L. SCHWEGEL Jr.
1972 - 2020
SCHWEGEL
THOMAS L., JR.
age 48, Suddenly August 22, 2020. Loving father of Lea and Thomas. Devoted son of Tom and Pat Schwegel. Little brother of Stacy (Andy) and Carrie (Bob). Godfather of Andrew and Bobby. Admiring uncle of Courtney, Carley, Katie, and Mollie. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wednesday, 8:30-10:15 A.M. at Burns Funeral Home, 1428 E. Columbia Ave., Phila., PA 19125. Words of remembrance will be at 10:45 at Holy Name of Jesus Church, followed by his funeral mass at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the charity of your choice. MASKS REQUIRED
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Viewing
08:30 - 10:15 AM
Burns Funeral Home
AUG
26
Service
10:45 AM
Holy Name of Jesus Church
AUG
26
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Holy Name of Jesus Church
Burns Funeral Home
1428 East Columbia Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 634-6858
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 23, 2020
Dear Pat, Tom, Stacy, Carrie & Families, I am sorry to hear of TJ's passing. Please know that you are in my thoughts & prayers. Fondly, Chrissie Benner-Taylor & Family
Christine Benner-Taylor
Friend
August 23, 2020
They say your cousins are your first friends, and what a wonderful childhood we had- playing, swimming, beaching, cutting up. I will never forget that you had the Fishtown Wave (that perm) in high school, or how proudly you spoke of your children, your family, your mom and dad. This is a hard moment for all of our loved ones, but you have been lovingly reunited in the arms of God and our ancestors- our grandparents, my dad and brother, all of those whom you loved so dearly (though privately and quietly). You Are loved, will be missed, and your children and family will continue to go on to do great things. And now we have you as an angel on our side. Love to the Schwegel’s
Nick Krayger
Family
