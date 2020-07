LAYDEN





of Havertown, formerly of Grays Ferry, passed away on July 11, 2020 at the age of 87. Army Veteran. Retired U.S. Postal worker. Beloved husband of the late Betty (nee Donaghy) Layden. Loving father of Thomas (Clare) Layden, Betty Ann (Mike) Crossan and the late Mark Layden. Grandfather of Elizabeth, Michael, Rebecca, Emily and Thomas. Loving brother of Hugh Layden. Prede-ceased by 7 siblings; survived by many nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Friday, July 17th at St. Gabriel's Church, 2917 Dickinson St., Phila, PA 19146 where friends may call 9:30-10:45 A.M. at the church. Inter-ment Ss. Peter & Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers family prefers contributions be made to Natl Parkinsons Foundation, 200 SE 1st St, Ste#800, Miami, FL 33131 or to St. Gabriel's Church.

www.loganfuneralhomes.com