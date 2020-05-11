THOMAS M. FOLEY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share THOMAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FOLEY
THOMAS M.
72, of Havertown, PA, formerly of Scranton and Harrisburg, PA on May 7, 2020, from complications caused by cancer. Born in Scranton, PA to the late Thomas Foley and Margaret (nee Nolan) Foley. He is the first of nine children. He was predeceased by his brother, Timothy. Tom was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and a long time employee of Amtrak. He was the beloved husband of Nancy; loving father of Thomas (Julie), Moira (Slade Ritchey), Bridget (Rob Madden), and Madeleine; devoted grandfather of Mia, Teagan, Thomas, and Nicholas. He is also survived by his first wife, Cathleen Foley, mother of Thomas, Moira and Bridget. A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. A memorial service will be held on a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the Bryn Mawr Hospital Foundation.Arrangements by THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082, 610-449-0300.
Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 11, 2020
Tom was always a great guy.I remember him going to church and passing by him as he would be talking on the phone to his family. My condolences to his family.
Cindy Chango
Coworker
May 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Tom was one of the all time greats to work with and play golf with. I know how much family meant to him so prayers to all of you.
Jeb Baker
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved