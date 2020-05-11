FOLEY
THOMAS M.
72, of Havertown, PA, formerly of Scranton and Harrisburg, PA on May 7, 2020, from complications caused by cancer. Born in Scranton, PA to the late Thomas Foley and Margaret (nee Nolan) Foley. He is the first of nine children. He was predeceased by his brother, Timothy. Tom was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and a long time employee of Amtrak. He was the beloved husband of Nancy; loving father of Thomas (Julie), Moira (Slade Ritchey), Bridget (Rob Madden), and Madeleine; devoted grandfather of Mia, Teagan, Thomas, and Nicholas. He is also survived by his first wife, Cathleen Foley, mother of Thomas, Moira and Bridget. A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. A memorial service will be held on a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the Bryn Mawr Hospital Foundation.Arrangements by THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082, 610-449-0300.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 11, 2020.