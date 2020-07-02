1/
THOMAS M. RUSH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share THOMAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RUSH
THOMAS M.
On June 29, 2020, age 81 yrs., of
Glenside. Born in County Mayo, Ireland. Beloved husband of Patricia C. (nee Brogan). Loving father of Theresa Griffenburg (Bill), Thomas (Shannon), Maureen Habing (David) and Patricia Bakley (Richard). Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 1 great grand-child. Brother of Patrick, Gerard, Kathleen Kelly and Eileen Howley, predeceased by brothers Martin, John and Laurence. Funeral Mass Monday, 11 A.M., Church of St. Luke the Evangelist, 2316 Fairhill Ave. (at Easton Rd.), Glenside, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing at the Church Monday after 9:30 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. Donations to American Cancer Society, 1626 Locust St., Phila., PA 19103 would be appreciated.

www.mayfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 2, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved