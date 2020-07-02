RUSH THOMAS M.
On June 29, 2020, age 81 yrs., of
Glenside. Born in County Mayo, Ireland. Beloved husband of Patricia C. (nee Brogan). Loving father of Theresa Griffenburg (Bill), Thomas (Shannon), Maureen Habing (David) and Patricia Bakley (Richard). Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 1 great grand-child. Brother of Patrick, Gerard, Kathleen Kelly and Eileen Howley, predeceased by brothers Martin, John and Laurence. Funeral Mass Monday, 11 A.M., Church of St. Luke the Evangelist, 2316 Fairhill Ave. (at Easton Rd.), Glenside, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing at the Church Monday after 9:30 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. Donations to American Cancer Society
, 1626 Locust St., Phila., PA 19103 would be appreciated.
