THOMAS M. WALSH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share THOMAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WALSH
THOMAS M.
May 10, 2020. Age 87. Beloved father of Thomas, Valerie (Timothy) Sweeney, Timothy (Mary) and Christopher (Jennifer). Cherished grandfather of Laura, William, Kathleen, Timothy, Caryn, Emma, Evan and Erin. Devoted great-grand-father of Ailish. Loving twin brother of Joseph (Cass). A Funeral Mass and burial at Washington Crossing National Cemetery will take place privately with the Immediate Family.
Relatives and friends may offer condolences to his family by drive-by on Friday May 15, 2020 from 12 Noon until 12:30 P.M. at Our Lady of Calvary Church. (Do Not Exit Your Car, staff will offer directions onsite.) Donations in Thomas' name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association., www.alz.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
12:00 - 12:30 PM
Our Lady of Calvary Church
Send Flowers
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home
11010 Knights Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 637-7373
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved