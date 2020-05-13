WALSH
THOMAS M.
May 10, 2020. Age 87. Beloved father of Thomas, Valerie (Timothy) Sweeney, Timothy (Mary) and Christopher (Jennifer). Cherished grandfather of Laura, William, Kathleen, Timothy, Caryn, Emma, Evan and Erin. Devoted great-grand-father of Ailish. Loving twin brother of Joseph (Cass). A Funeral Mass and burial at Washington Crossing National Cemetery will take place privately with the Immediate Family.
Relatives and friends may offer condolences to his family by drive-by on Friday May 15, 2020 from 12 Noon until 12:30 P.M. at Our Lady of Calvary Church. (Do Not Exit Your Car, staff will offer directions onsite.) Donations in Thomas' name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association., www.alz.org.
THOMAS M.
May 10, 2020. Age 87. Beloved father of Thomas, Valerie (Timothy) Sweeney, Timothy (Mary) and Christopher (Jennifer). Cherished grandfather of Laura, William, Kathleen, Timothy, Caryn, Emma, Evan and Erin. Devoted great-grand-father of Ailish. Loving twin brother of Joseph (Cass). A Funeral Mass and burial at Washington Crossing National Cemetery will take place privately with the Immediate Family.
Relatives and friends may offer condolences to his family by drive-by on Friday May 15, 2020 from 12 Noon until 12:30 P.M. at Our Lady of Calvary Church. (Do Not Exit Your Car, staff will offer directions onsite.) Donations in Thomas' name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association., www.alz.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 13, 2020.