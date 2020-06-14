THOMAS MASI
MASI
THOMAS


June 11, 2020, age 54. Beloved husband of the late Julia (nee McDowell). Devoted father of Lexie. Son of the late Gabriel and Theresa Masi. Brother of Gary Masi. Brother-in-law of James McDowell, Susan (Thomas) Giuffrida, Jeanie (the late Michael) DiNovi, Diane McDowell, Joan Digneo, Danielle (Robert) DeFilippo and the late Dee McDowell. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Pop to Bella, DJ and Romeo. A special thank you to his many amazing friends at the Philadelphia Inquirer. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING TUESDAY 9 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. Broad St. Service to begin at 11 A.M. (at Funeral Home). Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.

Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Viewing
09:00 AM
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
JUN
16
Service
11:00 AM
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

