THOMAS MASI

June 11, 2020, age 54. Beloved husband of the late Julia (nee McDowell). Devoted father of Lexie. Son of the late Gabriel and Theresa Masi. Brother of Gary Masi. Brother-in-law of James McDowell, Susan (Thomas) Giuffrida, Jeanie (the late Michael) DiNovi, Diane McDowell, Joan Digneo, Danielle (Robert) DeFilippo and the late Dee McDowell. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Pop to Bella, DJ and Romeo. A special thank you to his many amazing friends at the Philadelphia Inquirer. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING TUESDAY 9 A.M. atService to begin at 11 A.M. (at Funeral Home). Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.

