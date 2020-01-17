The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Donohue Funeral Home
366 W Lancaster Ave
Wayne, PA 19087
610-989-9600
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:15 AM
St. John Vianney Church
350 Consho-hocken State Road
Gladwyne, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:30 AM
St. John Vianney Church
350 Consho-hocken State Road
Gladwyne, PA
View Map
THOMAS MICHAEL COLLINS Notice
COLLINS
THOMAS MICHAEL


85 years of age, of Wallingford PA, formerly of Villanova, and Avalon NJ, passed away on January 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Joanne Collins (nee Ross); loving father of Sharon Collins Deakins, Thomas Collins (Susan Martin), and Patricia Collins; dear grandfather of Scott, Megan, Caroline, Beck, and Quinn. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass Saturday, 11:30 A.M., St. John Vianney Church, 350 Consho-hocken State Road, Gladwyne PA, where friends may visit the family from 10:30 to 11:25 A.M. in Church. Int. Calvary Cem.
Arr. THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 W. LANCASTER AVE., WAYNE PA, 610-989-9600.

www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 17, 2020
