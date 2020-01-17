|
COLLINS
THOMAS MICHAEL
85 years of age, of Wallingford PA, formerly of Villanova, and Avalon NJ, passed away on January 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Joanne Collins (nee Ross); loving father of Sharon Collins Deakins, Thomas Collins (Susan Martin), and Patricia Collins; dear grandfather of Scott, Megan, Caroline, Beck, and Quinn. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass Saturday, 11:30 A.M., St. John Vianney Church, 350 Consho-hocken State Road, Gladwyne PA, where friends may visit the family from 10:30 to 11:25 A.M. in Church. Int. Calvary Cem.
Arr. THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 W. LANCASTER AVE., WAYNE PA, 610-989-9600.
www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 17, 2020