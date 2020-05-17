MINSKER

THOMAS

May 12, 2020, Age 74, of congestive heart failure. Tom leaves behind a brother (John), a sister-in-law (Barbara), two nephews (Jamie, Jonathan) and many, many friends. Born in Philadelphia, lived in Narberth as a child, graduated from Penn State with a BS And MS, and then lived the rest of his adult life in State College, PA where his entire work career was spent in the Computer Sciences Department of Penn State University. An avid golfer, he played more than 300 golf courses around the world. He enjoyed playing with his friends often. He was also very active with the Men's League at his home course (Toftrees). A Celebration of Life will be held at Toftrees at a later date. Tom will be missed by all.



