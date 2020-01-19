Home

Guckin Funeral Mansion
3330 G St
Philadelphia, PA 19134
(215) 739-3400
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
9:15 AM
St. Matthew Church
3000 Cottman Ave.
Phila, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Matthew Church
3000 Cottman Ave.
Phila, PA
View Map
Jan. 15, 2020, age 97. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Dearest father of Tom, Maureen, Jerry, Betsy Kostick (Mike), and Joe. He is survived by his sister Harriet O'Leary, 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Tom was a former member of the Ascension of Our Lord. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tuesday 9:15 A.M. at St. Matthew Church (Upper), 3000 Cottman Ave., Phila. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory to the . Tom was a vetreran of the U.S. Army, serving in WWII and was a POW in Germany for 6 months.

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 19, 2020
