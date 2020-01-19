|
Jan. 15, 2020, age 97. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Dearest father of Tom, Maureen, Jerry, Betsy Kostick (Mike), and Joe. He is survived by his sister Harriet O'Leary, 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Tom was a former member of the Ascension of Our Lord. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tuesday 9:15 A.M. at St. Matthew Church (Upper), 3000 Cottman Ave., Phila. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory to the . Tom was a vetreran of the U.S. Army, serving in WWII and was a POW in Germany for 6 months.
