THOMAS P. HARRITY
Age 81, of Jeffersonville, PA, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Formerly of the Roxborough area. He was the husband of Patricia (Becht) Harrity, father of Thomas (Sharon) Harrity, Michael (Liselotte) Harrity, Patricia (Kevin Grover) Harrity, Brian (Carol) Harrity, brother of Martin Harrity and Joanne Goldis. Also survived by 9 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a sister Janet Bryson. His Memorial Mass will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. from Visitation B.V.M. RC Church, 196 North Trooper Road, Norristown, PA. Friends may call on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. at the church. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken, PA. Memorial Contributions may be made in his memory to St. John the Baptist Church, 146 Rector Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127. MOORE, SNEAR & RUGGIERO, East Norriton, PA, (610) 277-1600 www.msrfh.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 20, 2020.
