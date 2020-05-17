THOMAS P. SILENZI
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share THOMAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SILENZI
THOMAS P.
Of Wayne, PA, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Susan; four children, Monica (Jim), Thomas (Tina), Nicole (Marc) and Christopher (Emma); three grandchildren, JT, Randi Elizabeth and Bailey. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tom's honor to: Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Rd, Media, PA, 19063.
ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
1724 East Lancaster Ave
Paoli, PA 19301
6106443540
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved