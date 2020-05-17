SILENZI
THOMAS P.
Of Wayne, PA, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Susan; four children, Monica (Jim), Thomas (Tina), Nicole (Marc) and Christopher (Emma); three grandchildren, JT, Randi Elizabeth and Bailey. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tom's honor to: Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Rd, Media, PA, 19063.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 17, 2020.