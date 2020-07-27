SWEENEYage 95, of Chestnut Hill, on July23, 2020. Loving husband of the late Gertrude "Trude" (nee Devlin). Survived by his eleven children, Trudy Cunningham (John), Thomas (Luz), Michael (Debbie), Ginny O'Neill (Tom), Harry (Michelle), Shawn (Paula), Christopher (Donna), Linda Ward (Andy), Sharon Baker (Joe), Joanie Farrell (Jim), and Tony (Kelly). Also survived by 41 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. Thomas proudly defended the country that he loved in World War II, serving in the Pacific Theater with the United States Army's 544th Engineer Boat and Shore Regiment. Returning home to Philadelphia, Tom met Trude, and the couple was married in 1946. Together, with bountiful love, Tom and Trude built a large family, ultimately settling in Chestnut Hill. Their home was the backdrop for the memories of an ever-expanding family, hosting many joyous holidays and countless birthday celebrations. Tom worked as a carpenter by trade, working at Curtis Publishing, Philadelphia Licensing and Inspection, and the Philadelphia Housing and Development Corporation. An avid Eagles fan, who suffered for years as the team "stunk up the field", Tom was surrounded by his family to celebrate that long-awaited Super Bowl in 2018. In recent years, Tom spent his days painting and learning to play the ukulele, a skill he put on display for a house full of admiring fans every Christmas. Tom's wisdom, love, and humor is forever imprinted on the hearts of those who had the privilege to call him "Dad" or "Pop-Pop". Due to current restrictions, funeral and interment will be private.

(Jacob F. Ruth)