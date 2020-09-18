1/1
THOMAS PERKINSON
Age 83, passed at his home in Lower Gwynedd, PA on September 13, 2020. Tom was born and raised in Philadelphia and graduated from North Catholic High School. He was the owner of Perky's Tires in Warminster until his retirement. He is survived by Antoinette, his wife of 57 years, his children: Donna (Alex), Amy (William), Helen, Robert (Samantha), Mark and seven grandchildren. He is additionally survived by his sisters, Kathleen Mallon (Joseph), MaryAnne Schaffner (Joseph) and Helen Kambin. He was predeceased by his son Thomas and brothers Henry and Joseph. In life, Tom was a selfless man of unrelenting principle, character and faith. His sense of humor, affability and empathy for others defined him. He will be missed by all those whose lives he has touched and through which his example provided clear direction. Eternal rest grant unto our Brother, Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Uncle Tommy. "What you have learned and received and heard and seen in me – practice these things, and the God of peace will be with you". Phillipians 4.9 See full details at www.UrbanFuneralHome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 18, 2020.
