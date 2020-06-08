THOMAS R. CURRY Jr.
CURRY
THOMAS R., JR.
Age 66, of Phila., PA passed away on May 22, 2020, peacefully in his sleep. Tom was born April 29, 1954 to the late Thomas R. and Katherine Curry of Fox Chase. Tom graduated High School at Holy Ghost Prep in 1972; graduated college at LaSalle College with a BA in Biology/Psychology in 1976, and a BS in Food Tech-nology at Drexel University in 1979. Tom began his career at Tasty Baking Company in 1976, and continued there as Mana-ger, Research & Development until 1992. Tom went on manage the AMC Orleans Movie Theater in N.E. Phila. for many years, he was Director at Event Network for eight years, and most recently worked at the gift shop at the National Constitution Center/Aramark, in Center City, Philadelphia. He brought laughter to all who knew him with his keen sense of humor, he was always smiling!
Tom is survived by his son, Thomas R. Curry, III (Amy); 2 granddaughters, Leighton and Emersyn; his sister, Catherine Curry Higgins (Tom); nieces Beth Higgins, Linda Higgins, and Nancy Higgins Muni; and 11 great-nieces and nephews, and 2 great-great nieces. Interment private.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 8, 2020.
