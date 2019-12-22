Home

THOMAS S. BLANTON Jr.

THOMAS S. BLANTON Jr. Notice
BLANTON
THOMAS S., JR.
On Saturday, December 14, 2019, passed away peacefully after a short illness.
Preceded in death were his parents Thomas S. Blanton, Sr., Mabel O. Williams and his sister Sarah Y. Pulliam.
Thomas was the Marketing Director of Anco Products. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Temple Univer-sity in Philadelphia in 1968.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on January 19, 2020 at Harry's Savoy Restaurant and Ballroom in Wilmington, DE from 2 until 8 P.M.
Tom was very charitable. Among his favorites are the Delaware Rescue Mission and the Ronald McDonald House.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 22, 2019
